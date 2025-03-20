Register Now
Dmart takes on lease 35,000 sq. ft. retail space in Migsun’s mall at Ghaziabad

The hypermarket chain has signed a 29-year 11 Months lease agreement with Migsun Group at a monthly rental value of Rs 21 lakh

New Delhi: Dmart, a hypermarket chain, has taken on rent 35,000 sq ft space in real estate firm Migsun Group’s shopping mall at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

“Dmart has signed a 29-year 11 Months lease agreement with Migsun Group for 35,000 sq ft of retail space at ‘Migsun Mi Gente Mall’ in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad at a monthly rental value of Rs 21 lakh,” the realty firm said in a statement.

Earlier, Dmart had purchased 47,000 sq ft of space in the Migsun project at Rohini, Delhi for Rs 108 crore.

“It reflects our mall’s potential to drive commercial success. It is also a strong endorsement of our strategic planning and the region’s growth potential. We are confident this partnership will set new benchmarks for retail experiences in Ghaziabad and reinforce the mall’s position as a catalyst for economic growth,” said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

The Group has completed more than 40 projects across various segments including residential, commercial, hotels, hospitals, education institutes and retail spaces across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

