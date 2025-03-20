BESTSELLER India appoints Sumit Dhingra as Country Director

Sumit Dhingra will succeed Vineet Gautam, who stepped down as Country Director last year

New Delhi: BESTSELLER India has announced the appointment of Sumit Dhingra as its new Country Director, effective 1st June 2025, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

With over two decades of experience in the fashion and lifestyle industry, Sumit brings expertise in brand building, retail expansion, and strategic growth.

Sumit has held leadership roles at several leading global and Indian fashion brands. He started his career with Aditya Birla Fashion and Lifestyle and United Colors of Benetton before spending a decade at Arvind Fashions, where he played a crucial role in scaling multiple international brands.

Since 2019, he has been with Crocs, successfully leading operations across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. His deep understanding of brand management, retail operations, and growth strategy positions him well to drive BESTSELLER India’s continued success.

“Sumit has strong experience in the fashion industry and a leadership approach that aligns well with BESTSELLER and our goals in India. We remain focused on growing our business in this market, and I’m confident that, together with the team, Sumit will help drive that growth. India is an incredibly important market for BESTSELLER, and we deeply appreciate the trust and support of our customers here. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our presence and delivering great fashion experiences to our customers across the country,” said Anders Holch Povlsen, CEO of BESTSELLER.

Sumit Dhingra will succeed Vineet Gautam, who stepped down as Country Director last year.

“BESTSELLER has firmly established itself as a key player in the Indian fashion landscape, and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to its next phase of growth. All BESTSELLER brands are at an exciting juncture, having achieved significant progress while presenting substantial opportunities for further expansion. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive excellence in the Indian market,” said Dhingra.

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark in 1975. The company operates in 48 countries, with over 2,800 chain stores and 16,000 external multi-brand stores worldwide. BESTSELLER India markets and sells leading fashion brands, including JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME, JACK & JONES JUNIOR, and VERO MODA GIRL. The company currently operates 260 exclusive brand outlets and is present in 1,542 shop-in-shops across multi-brand stores in India.