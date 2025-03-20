Authentic partners with Brand Concepts to launch Juicy Couture in India

Juicy Couture will introduce an assortment of handbags, including satchels, hobos, totes and clutches, as well as luggage, backpacks, scarves, caps and lifestyle accessories

Bengaluru: Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand development and licensing platform, has partnered with homegrown multi-brand retail company Brand Concepts Ltd. to introduce bags and accessories brand Juicy Couture in India, a press release said on Thursday.

Juicy Couture will introduce an assortment of handbags, including satchels, hobos, totes and clutches, as well as luggage, backpacks, scarves, caps and lifestyle accessories tailored to the regional consumer.

“We are delighted to have been granted the license for Juicy Couture’s handbags and lifestyle accessories in India,” said Abhinav Kumar, Cofounder & CEO of Brand Concepts Ltd. “The Indian demographic, with its growing aspiration for high-quality and iconic brands, makes this partnership particularly exciting. We are honoured to be Authentic’s trusted partner in bringing this distinguished brand to a market that values both elegance and opulence.”

Juicy Couture is an LA-based lifestyle brand which is available in 14 freestanding stores and select department stores in approximately 94 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

Brand Concepts Ltd. will oversee the design, manufacturing and distribution of the bags and accessories in India. Juicy Couture products will be available through dedicated stores, Bagline outlets, D2C website of Bagline, other e-commerce marketplaces as well as department store chain Shoppers Stop.

“Partnering with Brand Concepts Ltd. to introduce Juicy Couture’s iconic style to the Indian market is a significant step for us,” said Henry Stupp, President, Lifestyle EMEA-India at Authentic. “India’s vibrant fashion scene and diverse consumer base create an ideal opportunity for the brand.”

The new product assortment will be available beginning in Q1 2025.

Incorporated in the year 2007, Brand Concepts Ltd. is an Indore-based listed company that specialises in the manufacturing and retailing of bags, travel gear and fashion accessories for the Indian and International markets. The company works with International brands like Tommy Hilfiger Travel Gear, United Colors of Benetton & Aeropostale while also nurturing its own brands Sugarush & The Vertical in the Indian market.