The business of fun: How Landmark Leisure’s Tarun Rangwani is driving Funcity & Tridom forward

Rangwani, Business Head of Landmark Leisure (Funcity & Tridom), shares his professional journey, highlighting his achievements and challenges

Landmark Leisure, the entertainment division of the Landmark Group, was founded in 1999 with its flagship brand, Fun City. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most recognised family entertainment brands across the UAE, Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, and India, delighting children aged 1 to 12 with immersive play experiences.

Today, Fun City boasts 36 expansive outlets spread across multiple cities, offering vibrant spaces filled with thrilling rides, interactive games, and engaging play areas. With over 100 exciting activities and enticing prizes, Fun City stands out as a hub of joy and adventure for families looking to create lasting memories.

Building on its legacy of fun, Fun City introduced Tridom—a 45,000 sq. ft. indoor entertainment zone—to India in 2019 at Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad, followed by Prestige Falcon City Mall, Bengaluru. Tridom redefines indoor amusement with a spectacular array of attractions, from gentle rides for little adventurers to adrenaline-pumping experiences for thrill-seekers. As India’s first-of-its-kind indoor adventure park, it has become a major crowd-puller.

Beyond Fun City and Tridom, Landmark Leisure operates a diverse portfolio of family entertainment centers (FECs) under brands such as Fun Ville, Fun Block, and Fun Works. These centers are thoughtfully designed to provide safe, engaging, and development-driven experiences for children, encouraging learning through play.

Tarun Rangwani, Business Head of Landmark Leisure (Funcity & Tridom), brings over 12 years of industry experience. He began his journey with the company in 2014 as an Assistant Manager in Finance and quickly rose through the ranks, assuming the role of Business Head in 2017.

In an exclusive conversation with IndiaRetailing, Rangwani reflects on his professional journey, sharing key achievements and the challenges he has navigated along the way.

I enjoy being in retail because: It allows me to interact with a diverse range of people and help them find exactly what they need. The fast-paced environment keeps things exciting, and I love the challenge of problem-solving and meeting customer expectations. Retail also provides an opportunity for continuous learning, whether it’s about new products, customer preferences, or the latest industry trends. Plus, the sense of accomplishment I feel when I contribute to a customer leaving happy at Funcity is truly rewarding.

The biggest professional challenge I face is: Managing competing priorities and tight deadlines. Balancing multiple tasks while ensuring each receives the attention it needs can be demanding, especially when unexpected issues arise. However, I have learned to stay organised, prioritise effectively, and remain flexible to navigate these challenges.

To achieve full potential, Indian retailers must: Focus on enhancing customer experience through personalised service and embracing digital transformation. Integrating technology, such as data analytics, will enable retailers to understand consumer behaviour better and tailor their offerings. Additionally, improving supply chain efficiency, ensuring product quality, and investing in employee training will play a key role in strengthening operations. Adapting to evolving market trends, such as sustainability and local sourcing, can also help retailers stay competitive in the long term. Collaboration between traditional retail and digital platforms will create a seamless shopping experience, driving growth and innovation.

I think my key professional accomplishments are: The successful execution of projects that resulted in measurable improvements across Funcity and Tridom, whether it was increasing sales, enhancing customer satisfaction, or streamlining processes. I have also taken on leadership roles where I helped mentor and guide my team, ensuring we met our targets and exceeded expectations. Another accomplishment I am proud of is my ability to adapt to changing circumstances and learn new skills quickly, whether it’s implementing new technologies or adjusting to industry shifts. These experiences have contributed to my growth and strengthened my ability to add value to any organisation I work with.

Tarun Rangwani

Designation: Business Head

Company/ Organisation Name: Landmark Group, India

Brand/s Name: Fun City & Tridom

Company Vertical/s: Family entertainment centre

Core Business: Indoor amusement park

Address: Ground floor, Office 2, Block 3, East Wing, 77° Town Center, Divyasree Technopolis, Yamalur maid road. Bangalore – 560037

E-mail: tarun.rangwani@landmarkgroup.com