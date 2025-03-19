Reliance Retail’s Azorte debuts in Uttar Pradesh

The latest Azorte store is located at Lulu Mall, Lucknow

Bengaluru: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, has launched its first store in Uttar Pradesh, located at Lulu Mall, Lucknow, a press release said on Wednesday.

The new store offers a curated selection of Western and Indian apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, home essentials, and beauty products. It also features tech-enabled innovations such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles, and self-checkout kiosks, ensuring a convenient and futuristic shopping experience for customers.

“We are delighted to welcome Azorte to Lulu Mall, Lucknow, as it makes its debut in Uttar Pradesh,” said Sameer Verma, General Manager, Lulu Mall, Lucknow. “Azorte’s arrival further strengthens our commitment to offering trend-forward fashion and lifestyle options under one roof.”

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022, opening its first offline store in Bengaluru. Currently, the brand has nearly 40 retail stores across the country in cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

Situated at Amar Shaheed Path, Golf City, Lulu Mall in Lucknow spans 2.2 million sq. ft. and houses over 270 Indian and international brands, including Uniqlo, Zudio, Westside, Pantaloons, Adidas Originals, and Meena Bazar. In addition to Azorte, the mall has recently welcomed new store openings such as Bagline, Catwalk, The Indian Garage Company, Highlander & Tokyo Talkies, and Park Avenue.