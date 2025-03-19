Myntra’s home category sees 60% YoY rise in demand

Myntra Home has witnessed its selection scale by 70% YoY, offering over 1,700 brands and more than 500,000 styles

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has seen the emergence of its home category as one of its fastest-growing segments, witnessing 60% year-on-year (YoY) rise in demand, a press release said.

Myntra has recognised that the home category shopping is inspired by visual aesthetics, curated themes and bringing one’s styling sensibilities to their homes. Catering to the white space, Myntra has launched the ‘Dream Room Inspirations’, a tech-led solution within Myntra Home, powered by generative AI, helping customers discover products that align with their personal style.

The platform’s solution enables customers to visualise an entire theme rather than individual products, creating a holistic shopping experience allowing customers to purchase complete looks across furnishings, décor, serveware and more. Customers can then directly purchase the products used to create these styles.

“Trust built across premium customer cohorts, a huge base of 70 million monthly active users and deep market penetration have encouraged us to bolster our lifestyle positioning, in addition to fashion,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra. “Driven by the commitment to solve the evolving needs of our customers, Myntra Home, at 60% YoY, is growing faster than the market.”

“With home becoming an equally integral part of one’s lifestyle, we are leveraging our tech prowess to simplify the process from discovery to purchase based on trends and themes while elevating the shopping experience for home products,” she added.

Myntra Home has scaled its selection to cater to evolving customer needs by 70% year-on-year to offer over 500,000 styles across 1700 brands. Additionally, Myntra enables shoppers with some of the freshest trends in the segment with around ~40k new styles added every month. Offering a handpicked premium selection from across brands, some of the top categories in Myntra Home include furnishing, decor, kitchen essentials, appliances, furniture, and mattresses.

Categories like furnishing & decor, kitchen and appliances are witnessing massive growth, upwards of 100% year-on-year. Some of the most loved brands that are witnessing high traction, include D’decor, Home Centre, myTrident, Milton, Borosil, and Chumbak among others.

With over 500 styles now available in starting 30 minutes in Bengaluru, the home category has quickly risen to be one of the top 3 categories on Myntra’s M-Now.