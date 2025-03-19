Menswear brand Snitch enters Kerala

Located at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram, this newly opened 2,000 sq. ft. outlet marks Snitch’s 47th store across India

Bengaluru: Men’s fast-fashion brand Snitch has expanded its retail presence in South India with the launch of its first store in Kerala, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Located at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram, this newly opened 2,000 sq. ft. outlet marks Snitch’s 47th store across India.

In addition to its exclusive stores, Snitch is available on e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Amazon India, Ajio, and its dedicated D2C platform, snitch.com.

“Kerala’s fashion scene is dynamic, and we are thrilled to introduce Snitch to Thiruvananthapuram, a city rich in culture and style. Our presence at Lulu Mall reflects our commitment to offering men fashion that is trendy, affordable, and effortlessly stylish. We are confident that Kerala’s fashion-conscious consumers will connect with Snitch’s bold designs and fresh approach to menswear,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, CEO and Founder of Snitch.

This expansion is part of Snitch’s plan to establish 100 stores across India by the end of FY 2025.

Started in 2020, Snitch’s product portfolio includes men’s clothing, shoes, bags, perfumes, and sunglasses. As of now, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand operates 46 stores nationwide.

Recently, the retailer introduced two-day delivery for its customers, reaching more than 1,100 cities and over 7,000 pin codes across India. It anticipates that this enhancement will drive growth, including a 55-point increase in net promoter score (NPS) and a 15% month-on-month improvement.