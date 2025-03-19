Amazon Fashion’s Next Gen Store sparks 3X increase in Gen Z shoppers, 4X surge from tier-2 cities

Launched in 2023, Next Gen Store features an extensive portfolio of over 340 domestic and global brands with over two million products

Bengaluru: Amazon Fashion’s dedicated digital fashion hub for Gen Z, the Next Gen Store has fueled a three-fold rise in Gen Z customers and a four-fold surge in demand from tier-two cities, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Launched in 2023, the storefront has bridged the market gap for youth-oriented fashion through its strategic approach of combining global trends with local sensibilities. Featuring an extensive portfolio of over 340 domestic and global brands with over 2 million products.

To build on this momentum, Amazon Fashion will host the Next Gen online shopping event from 20-24 March, offering up to 60% off on curated collections that capture youth aesthetics.

“The remarkable growth of our Next Gen Store reflects a fundamental shift in India’s fashion ecosystem,” said Siddharth Bhagat, Director of Amazon Fashion and Beauty India. “What we are witnessing is an emergence of a new fashion paradigm where Gen Z consumers from across India’s diverse geography are embracing self-expression through style.”

“The Next Gen store’s success in tier-two cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Surat and more particularly highlights how digital platforms are reshaping fashion accessibility, allowing trend-forward selections to reach beyond metropolitan boundaries,” he further added.

American e-commerce and cloud computing company Amazon entered India in

June 2013 as an online marketplace. The company delivers to 100% serviceable

pin codes in India, with more than 97% PIN codes, now being able to receive

deliveries within two days of placing an order.