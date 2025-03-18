TMRW’s fashion brand Nobero enters offline retail, opens 1st EBO in Hyderabad

With this launch, Nobero aims to open 25 stores nationwide by the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2026

Bengaluru: Nobero, a fashion forward athleisure (fashleisure) brand from TMRW House of Brands, has launched its first ever exclusive brand outlet (EBO) at Hyderabad’s Sarath City Capital Mall, a press release said on Tuesday.

“As part of Nobero’s hypergrowth scale-up and being the leading category creator in the segment of fashleisure, offering consumers the convenience of shopping both online and offline is the next phase of the brand’s journey,” said Prashanth Aluru, CEO & Co-founder, TMRW House of Brands. “This is in-line with our strategy at TMRW to ensure all brands have a cross-channel presence, with seamless shopping experience across D2C, EBOs and leading e-commerce marketplaces.”

“At a rapid pace, we have added close to 30 stores over the last few quarters showing the power of omni-channel presence for all brands within the TMRW portfolio. We will continue the aggressive expansion momentum to scale to over 125 stores by the end of FY26,” he further added.

Nobero has established a niche in the travel-focused fashion forward athleisure category amongst a millennial consumer base, across India.

TMRW House of Brands is a digital-first house of brands venture within the Aditya Birla Group, focused on building a portfolio of disruptive fashion and lifestyle brands for the Gen Z and millennial markets, with a focus on direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth in India.