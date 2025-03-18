Texvalley’s Value Mall set to launch in June 2025

This will be South India’s first and largest outlet mall, spanning over 5 lakh sq. ft. and housing more than 100 international and national brands

Bengaluru: Texvalley, South India’s leading integrated textile wholesale and retail marketplace, is set to launch its shopping centre, Value Mall, in Erode in June 2025, a press release said on Tuesday.

This will be South India’s first and largest outlet mall, spanning over 5 lakh sq. ft. and housing more than 100 international and national brands. The mall will also feature a 600 seat food court, where shoppers can indulge in a culinary experience with over 10 food and beverage brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, Wow Momos, Wow China, Chicking, and more.

The grand opening event will feature an exciting array of events, entertainment, and shopping experiences, catering to visitors from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

Value Mall is expected to cater to more than 60 lakh consumers within a 60 km radius. It will include a state-of-the-art multiplex equipped with six EPIQ technology screens and a seating capacity of 1,400.

A 25,000 sq. ft. hypermarket will provide shoppers with a comprehensive selection of daily essentials. Additionally, the mall will house an 18,000 sq. ft. indoor family entertainment center, along with a 25,000 sq. ft. outdoor gaming arena, featuring turfs and pickleball courts.

Texvalley’s expansion is poised to generate more than 2,500 direct and indirect jobs, contributing significantly to the region’s economic growth. Beyond its retail offerings, the mall is committed to hosting cultural events and initiatives aimed at promoting local talent and heritage.

“Our vision is to transform Texvalley into a world-class marketplace that serves both B2B and B2C customers. With our strategic location and diverse retail offerings, Texvalley will cater to not just Erode but also to the entire Kongu region including Tirupur, Salem, Karur and Coimbatore,” said Raajashekar, Managing Director of Texvalley.

Beyond Squarefeet, an Indian shopping mall specialist, has played a pivotal role in re-orienting, marketing and leasing and managing the mall.

“Texvalley is more than just a shopping destination—it’s a commercial powerhouse that will drive retail growth in South India. Our innovative approach to zoning and tenant mix ensures a dynamic and engaging experience for all visitors,” said Susil S Dungarwal, Chief Mall Mechanic, Beyond Squarefeet.

Texvalley is owned by Erode Textile Mall Ltd., a special purpose vehicle (SPV) promoted by two prominent business groups, Lotus Group and URC Group. Situated on the Bengaluru–Cochin National Highway (NH-544) in Chithode, Erode, Texvalley spans an impressive 20,00,000 sq. ft., making it a retail and business hub for manufacturers, traders, and shoppers alike.

While the B2B segment has been operational since 2015, the launch of Value Mall marks Texvalley’s official expansion into the B2C segment.