Culture Circle opens 2nd store in Hyderabad

New Delhi: Fashion platform Culture Circle has expanded to Hyderabad with the launch of its second physical store at Broadway, Banjara Hills, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

“Hyderabad has always been a city of culture, cinema, and luxury, making it the perfect destination for our expansion,” said Devansh Jain Nawal, co-founder & CEO of Culture Circle. “We are committed to making the best of luxury and streetwear accessible to Indian consumers at the most competitive prices.”

“Culture Circle is more than just a store; it’s a community for sneakerheads and luxury fashion enthusiasts,” added Akshay Jain, Co-founder & COO. “Our Hyderabad store is a testament to the growing demand for authentic and exclusive fashion in India.”

Culture Circle stands out by ensuring 100% product authenticity through AI-powered verification, making it India’s most trusted hype and luxury marketplace. With a vast network of KYC-verified sellers, the platform guarantees the lowest prices on limited-edition sneakers and luxury fashion, making high-end streetwear more accessible than ever.

