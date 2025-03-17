Menswear brand The Bear House secures Rs 3 cr investment on Shark Tank India

The investment from Shark Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, includes Rs 1 crore for a 1% equity stake and Rs 2 crore as debt

Bengaluru: Men’s apparel and accessories brand The Bear House has secured a Rs 3 crore investment from Namita Thapar, in the latest episode of the business reality TV series Shark Tank India, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The investment deal from Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, includes Rs 1 crore for a 1% equity stake and Rs 2 crore as debt, at a 10% interest rate, repayable over five years.

In the episode featuring Sharks Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Viraj Bahl, and Kunal Bahl, The Bear House co-founders, Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, impressed the judges with the brand’s profitability, scalability, and product offerings.

Bahl also expressed interest and offered to invest Rs 3 crore for a 3% equity stake at a Rs 100 crore valuation. The co-founders felt Thapar’s offer aligned better with their vision and decided to move forward with her when choosing between the two Sharks.

“Being on Shark Tank and earning the trust and support of the judges is a pivotal moment for The Bear House team,” said Tanvi Somaiya. “Having them experience our garments and believe in our business model through this investment validates our vision—giving Indian men the freedom to express their unique selves through our clothes, no matter where they go or what they do. This experience has solidified our reputation as a powerhouse in the menswear segment.”

The Bear House was founded in 2017 catering to discerning Indian consumers who seek effortless transitions between professional and social settings. It offers a curated range of smart casuals, including shirts, t-shirts, bottoms, denims, polos, blazers, accessories, and footwear.

Having already established an offline presence in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad this year, the brand aims to expand into other tier I, tier II cities, including Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai. It expects to surpass Rs 140 crore in net revenue this year, with over 40% YoY growth.

In addition to its presence on Myntra, the brand is also available on Flipkart, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Nykaa, and Amazon. It is further expanding its reach through collaborations with hyperlocal quick-commerce platforms like Zepto.

“Your story sounds too good to be true—but it’s not just a story, it’s your reality. Despite facing setbacks, you’ve emerged stronger, with a smile on your face and integrity intact. That resilience and commitment make me want to believe in you,” said Thapar while making her offer.