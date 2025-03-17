Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery to open 60 new showrooms in 2025

The first phase of showroom launches is set to commence in March, with additional openings planned throughout the fiscal year

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based jewellery brand Kisna Diamond & Gold Jewellery is planning to open over 60 new showrooms across the country in 2025, a press release said on Monday.

The company aims to strengthen its presence in both metro cities such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai as well as high-growth tier-2 and tier-3 markets like Guwahati, Vizag, Rajkot, Meerut. It will also mark its entry into Faridabad, Bhubaneswar, Assam and Manipur.

“We are thrilled to embark on this significant expansion journey, reinforcing Kisna’s legacy of trust, craftsmanship, and innovation,” said Parag Shah, CEO, Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery. “As the demand for premium yet affordable jewellery continues to rise, we are committed to bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.”

Kisna currently operates 64 exclusive showrooms and 3,000 shop-in-shop outlets across India. The expansion focuses on key business hubs and high-potential markets, ensuring greater accessibility for customers. Each new showroom will feature modern retail elements, including digital interfaces, personalised consultation services, and an immersive in-store experience.

As part of its growth strategy, Kisna is enhancing its omnichannel presence to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience across online and offline platforms. Shoppers can explore and purchase from Kisna’s jewellery collection through the brand’s official online store at www.kisna.com.

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, Kisna plants a sapling for every piece sold, and its Surat factory runs on green energy.

Launched in 2005, Kisna is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand from the Hari Krishna Group. With ethical sourcing of diamonds from mines to market, it offers a portfolio of over 10,000 unique designs.