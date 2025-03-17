Beautywise targets over Rs 1,200 cr revenue by FY30, expands into pharmacy chains, GCC markets

With an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Rs 25 crore as of February 2025, Beautywise is well on track to reach ₹100 crore by FY27.

New Delhi: Beauty and wellness brand Beautywise which was recently featured on Shark Tank India is eyeing a revenue target of over Rs 1,200 crore by FY30, driven by omnichannel expansion, strategic partnerships, and aggressive growth in both domestic and international markets. The company, co-founded by Anousha Chauhan and Shreyansh Chauhan, has witnessed 28x growth in three years, breaking into the premium professional beauty segment.

“Our vision is to make Beautywise a leader in advanced beauty supplements, backed by science and clinical expertise. We are confident in our unique formulations and targeted solutions, which have already resonated with both professionals and consumers,” said Anousha Chauhan.

Expansion into premium pharmacy chains

A key growth driver for Beautywise is its expansion into premium pharmacy chains, strengthening its presence in the offline retail space. The brand, which has built a strong foothold in clinics, salons, and dermatology centres, is now leveraging this credibility to enter organized pharmacy retail, a segment with high potential for premium beauty and wellness products.

“Unlike most D2C brands that start with online sales and later expand offline, we built our foundation with professional beauty and clinics first. This has given us credibility, repeat customers and stable profitability. Now, we are taking this trust to pharmacy chains and organized retail, which will be a game-changer,” said Shreyansh Chauhan.

International growth: GCC markets in focus

Beautywise is also setting its sights on global expansion, with the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region being a primary focus. The company already sources key ingredients from the USA, Spain, France, and Japan, positioning itself as a premium, internationally competitive brand.

“We are seeing strong early traction in the Middle East, where consumers actively seek dermatologist-backed beauty nutraceuticals. International expansion is a natural next step for us, and by FY26-FY27, we expect exports to be a significant revenue contributor,” added Anousha Chauhan.

Growth momentum and future roadmap

With an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Rs 25 crore as of February 2025, Beautywise is well on track to reach ₹100 crore by FY27. The brand continues to see exponential growth across channels:

D2C sales have grown 5.7x YoY

E-commerce (Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart) remains a key revenue stream

Quick Commerce (Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart) has emerged as a high-growth channel, contributing significantly to quarterly sales

Professional beauty and wellness (clinics, salons) contribute over ₹1.6crorese per quarter

Backed by clinical research, influencer marketing, and omnichannel reach, Beautywise is redefining the nutraceutical and beauty supplement market in India and beyond. As it accelerates towards its ₹1,200 crore FY30 goal, its innovative approach and deep industry expertise continue to set it apart in the fast-evolving beauty space.

Recently, the brand raised Rs 3 crore from boAt co-founder Aman Gupta. The funding follows an oversubscribed Rs 6 crore round in February 2024. Beautywise will channel funds into R&D for new products as well as into widening its footprint–by hiring a larger field force and strengthening partnerships with clinics and pharmacies – to better serve customers nationwide.