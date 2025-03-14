How Sereko is carving a niche in Indian skincare market with psychodermatology

Founded in 2023, the D2C brand is now gearing up for product innovation, market expansion, and strengthening its retail presence

Sereko, founded by Malvika Jain in 2023, is a bootstrapped brand that has quickly made its mark in the wellness and skincare industry. With a strong foundation in psychodermatology, the study of how stress and anxiety affect the skin, the brand focuses on holistic well-being and clinically proven results.

Jain, a lawyer who practiced in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court, quit her job in 2021 to study psychodermatology and collaborate with experts to create the brand. She launched the brand two years after, offering a range of plant-based products, including bath and body products, skincare products, and nutraceuticals.

Its highest-selling products, including the Calming Gel Pen and Calming Candy Tabs, have contributed significantly to its impressive total sales of Rs 2.7 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24.

As Sereko looks ahead to FY 2024-25, the brand is set to achieve key milestones, including product innovation, market expansion, and strengthening its retail presence. To support its rapid growth, Sereko collaborates with business enablers such as Shiprocket for logistics, Shopify for e-commerce, Gokwik for seamless checkout experiences, and Amazon’s business advisory and IXD services for enhanced marketplace performance.