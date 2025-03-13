Vero Moda launches a new store at Dlf Promenade, Delhi

Located on the first floor and spanning 1,250.88 sq. ft., the store is designed to offer an immersive shopping experience…

Delhi: VERO MODA, a leading westernwear fashion brand, has expanded its retail presence with the launch of a new store at DLF Promenade, Delhi. Located on the first floor and spanning a carpet area of 1,250.88 sq. ft., the store is designed to offer an immersive shopping experience, bringing the latest trends to the heart of the city.

The newly launched store houses Spring/Summer 2025 collection, a celebration of modern elegance, self-expression, and effortless elegance. Featuring a versatile range of fashion-forward styles, the collection includes breezy silhouettes, vibrant prints, sleek tailoring, and statement pieces perfect for every occasion. Whether customers are looking for casual daywear, sophisticated evening ensembles, or trend-driven essentials, the store offers an extensive selection to cater to every fashion need.

With a commitment to delivering an elevated shopping experience, the store provides a welcoming and stylish ambiance that encourages exploration and discovery. Thoughtfully curated displays and a seamless layout allow shoppers to engage with the latest collections in a refined yet comfortable environment.

“At VERO MODA, we are constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing aspirations of our customers. The opening of our store at DLF Promenade is a significant step in our expansion strategy, strengthening our foothold in key fashion hubs across the country. With our SS’25 collection, we continue to push the boundaries of design, offering versatile and trend-forward styles for the modern woman. This store is more than just a retail space—it is a destination where fashion, innovation, and experience come together, ensuring that every customer who walks in finds something that resonates with their unique sense of style,” said Mrithyunjay Amblimath, COO, Bestseller India.

Strategically located at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, a premier shopping destination in Delhi, the new VERO MODA store is set to become a go-to fashion hub for trendsetters and style enthusiasts. The store invites customers to experience the brand’s signature blend of sophistication, quality, and modern fashion firsthand.

Store Address: VERO MODA, First Floor, DLF Promenade, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi – 110070.

About VERO MODA: The story of one of Europe’s largest clothing brands began in 1987, when Bestseller launched VERO MODA – a high-quality clothing line with the latest looks at just the right price. VERO MODA’s healthy and successful start provided a solid foundation for the continuing expansion and success of the brand. Since its commencement, VERO MODA has become synonymous with contemporary fashion and designs, which young women across the world desire. VERO MODA India currently has 75 exclusive brand outlets and 326 shop-in shops spread across the country. VERO MODA is available online with www.veromoda.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India: BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com. Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers, and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME, JACK&JONES JUNIOR & VERO MODA GIRL. BESTSELLER India currently has 273 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1513 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.