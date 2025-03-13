Fitspire targets Rs 1000 cr revenue by FY30, eyes global expansion, quick commerce foray

Fitspire closed FY24 with an impressive 25% Y-o-Y revenue growth, reaching Rs 131 crore. Looking ahead, the brand has projected revenues of around Rs 165 crore

New Delhi: Homegrown nutrition brand Fitspire eyes a revenue milestone of Rs 1000 crore by financial year (FY) 2030, riding on the back of a robust 300% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth since its inception. The brand, which has expanded its footprint across 15,000 pin codes in India, is now looking at international expansion, strategic partnerships, and aggressive digital marketing to fuel its next phase of growth, its founder told IndiaRetailing.

FY24 performance and FY25 outlook

Fitspire closed FY24 with an impressive 25% Y-o-Y revenue growth, reaching Rs 131 crore. Looking ahead, the brand has projected revenues of around Rs 165 crore in FY25, backed by increased demand for health-focused products and the rise of conscious consumption in India.

“Our journey so far has been nothing short of phenomenal. The market response to our products has reinforced our commitment to providing top-quality nutrition solutions. We believe the demand for healthy living will only grow stronger, and we are well-positioned to be a market leader in this space,” said Vipen Jain, Founder, of Fitspire.

Roadmap to Rs 1000 crore

The company plans to leverage multiple growth levers, including international expansion into key markets such as the USA, UAE, UK, and Singapore to tap into the rising global demand for healthy snacking. With its current sales split of 80% online and 20% offline, Fitspire aims to refine its digital strategy while strengthening its offline presence, targeting a 70:30 ratio in the coming years. Additionally, the company is also investing in quick commerce capabilities, optimising its e-commerce platform, and enhancing supply chain management to ensure seamless and efficient delivery.

Customer Response and Market Positioning

Fitspire’s customer-centric approach has helped it maintain a 4.8/5 rating across major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, with a repeat purchase rate of 21%, significantly above the industry average.

“Customer trust and brand loyalty have played a key role in our success. The demand for clean, nutritious, and accessible products is at an all-time high, and we are committed to ensuring that Fitspire remains the go-to brand for health-conscious consumers,” added Jain.

Marketing, influencer strategy

The brand continues to invest in marketing, allocating 18-20% of its revenue towards customer acquisition and engagement. With a community of over 10,000 influencers, Fitspire leverages social media, user-generated content, and digital campaigns to maximize reach and drive engagement.

“Influencer marketing has been a game-changer for us. From product awareness to conversions, our digital-first approach ensures that we stay connected with our customers at every touchpoint,” Jain emphasised.

With India’s healthy snacking market projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% to ₹95,521.8 crore by 2032, Fitspire is set to capitalise on the trend and establish itself as a dominant player.

“Our vision for FY30 is clear—we are building a global brand with strong Indian roots. The opportunity in the healthy snacking space is enormous, and we are just getting started,” Jain concluded.