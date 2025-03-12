Swiggy Instamart partners with Apparel Group to deliver Crocs shoes

Launched in August 2020, Swiggy Instamart is India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, operating in 84+ cities

New Delhi: Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Apparel Group to bring Crocs shoes to consumers in just 10 minutes. This marks the first time Crocs footwear will be available on a quick commerce platform in India, offering shoppers in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Gurgaon instant access to Crocs’ most popular styles, including the Classic Clog and Classic Sandal—just in time for Holi and the summer season.

“At Swiggy Instamart, we’re constantly innovating to bring customers the products they love, faster than ever, across all categories. We’re excited to introduce a globally recognized brand like Crocs to quick commerce, further strengthening Swiggy Instamart’s focus on fashion and lifestyle. With Holi and the summer break around the corner, this is the perfect time to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience for their footwear needs,” said Amitesh Jha, CEO, of Swiggy Instamart.

Starting March 2025, select Crocs styles will be available for immediate delivery across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Gurgaon, with plans for expansion to more cities in the coming weeks. Consumers can browse a curated selection of Crocs styles and sizes, ensuring quick and easy access to their preferred footwear.

Launched in August 2020, Swiggy Instamart is India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, operating in 84+ cities. Leveraging Swiggy’s superior technology and dedicated delivery fleet, it delivers groceries and daily essentials to consumers’ doorsteps in 10-15 minutes. Founded in 2014, Swiggy is India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, serving millions of consumers every month. Swiggy Food partners with 2 lakh+ restaurants across 680+ cities, while Swiggy Instamart delivers essentials across 20+ categories in 10 minutes. With services like Swiggy Dineout, Swiggy Genie, and Swiggy One, the company continues to set new benchmarks in convenience and innovation.