Red Chief expands portfolio with ZUUP, launches 1st family footwear store

Over 3,000 styles and 100+ brands under one roof

New Delhi: Red Chief has unveiled its latest brand, ZUUP, marking its foray into the footwear market with the launch of India’s first family footwear store with a collection of over 100 national and international brands and 3,000+ styles in a single location, a release by the company said on Wednesday.

Alongside Red Chief’s collection, the store showcases a diverse range from some of the world’s most popular brands, including Nike, Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Asics, Reebok, Crocs, Woodland, Campus, Lee Cooper, Inc.5, Catwalk, and many more.

“Our goal with ZUUP is to eliminate the hassle of visiting multiple stores by creating an all-in-one shopping experience. With over 100 brands and 3,000 styles for men, women, and kids, we are revolutionizing the way families shop for footwear. ZUUP is not just a store—it’s a movement toward making shoe shopping stress-free, enjoyable, and grand,” Manoj Gyanchandani, Managing Director of Red Chief.

