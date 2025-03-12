Noise eys global footprint, enters GCC

Commences its first phase of expansion with entry into the GCC market through a strategic presence in Virgin Mega Stores

New Delhi: Smart accessories brand Noise has officially announced its international expansion beginning with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Noise announced its entinto in the Middle East market with leading partners to establish a strong presence in the region as part of its first expansion phase, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Noise is strengthening its overseas market presence through strategic retail partnerships, online marketplaces, and key distribution networks.

As part of this expansion, Noise has entered the Middle East market in collaboration with Lime Concepts. Noise products will now be available across Virgin Mega Stores, a leading lifestyle and electronics retailer in the GCC region. This will provide consumers with a hands-on opportunity to explore and engage with Noise’s premium offerings.

“After leading India’s wearable revolution for over a decade, we are thrilled to take our innovation and offerings to international markets. This global expansion marks the realization of our vision and the next bold chapter in our journey to become a leading force in smart wearables worldwide,” said Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise. “Our goal has always been to create technology that seamlessly integrates and enhances users’ everyday lives, and we are excited to introduce the best of Noise to consumers around the globe. As we enter new regions, starting with the GCC through strong strategic partnerships, we are poised to replicate our success story on a global scale as a ‘Made in India, Made for the World’ brand.”

The GCC region marks a strategic first step in Noise’s global expansion, with a market that is primed for smart wearables. Today, the GCC region is home to one of the world’s youngest and most tech-savvy populations, with over 50% under the age of 25.

Noise will offer its full range of products across categories—smartwatches, smart rings, and audio devices including the celebrated Luna Ring, Master Buds with Sound by Bose, and the ColorFit Pro Series.