How D2C brand Shyle is redefining silver jewellery with Jaipuri craftsmanship

Founded in 2019 by Astha Katta and Radhesh Sirohiya, Shyle is a bootstrapped D2C jewellery brand that has carved a niche in the market with its silver craftsmanship. The brand specialises in Jaipuri silver karigari, ensuring high silver purity and artistic detailing in every piece.

With a focus on statement jewellery and unique designs, Shyle has built a loyal customer base that values both tradition and modern aesthetics. Some of its best-selling products include necklaces, earrings, and rakhis, which are highly sought after for their intricate craftsmanship and artistic appeal.

The company achieved total sales of Rs 16.2 crore in FY 2023-24 and it aims to surpass Rs 25 crore in revenue in FY 2025, marking a significant leap from the previous year.

Shyle is expanding beyond its current offerings with the launch of men’s and kids’ jewellery collections, along with a dedicated gifting segment to reach a broader audience. Additionally, the brand targets to increase its market contribution to 20-25% and international sales are projected to contribute 14-15% of the topline revenue as part of its global expansion efforts.

“We aim to promote the authentic art of Jaipuri silver karigars across globe,” says Katta. “Shyle prioritises exceptional craftsmanship, offering high-quality, statement jewellery pieces at accessible prices. Customer-centricity is core, with personalised experience and excellent service.”

Shyle drives growth through digital tools and social media marketing, leveraging Instagram & Facebook for brand awareness, Shopify Plus for seamless e-commerce, Razorpay for secure payments, Shiprocket for efficient logistics, and Metorik for data-driven decision-making.