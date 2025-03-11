Wow! Momo enters instant noodles market with cup noodles, eyes Rs 100 cr revenue in 2 yrs

Besides the traditional retail opportunities, Wow! Noodles will also explore opportunities into inflight menus of Akasa Air, Air India Express, and Spice Jet, it added

New Delhi: Homegrown QSR Chain operator Wow! Momo has entered the instant noodles segment with a foray into cup noodles, a segment which has witnessed a higher growth.

Wow! Momo Foods aims to generate Rs 100 crore revenue from Wow! Noodles within 24 months, the company said in a statement. The company currently operates over 700 outlets across more than 60 cities.

It will be available across all quick commerce (Q-Com) and online channels, and along with all leading Modern trade channels across 200 towns and cities, Wow! Momo said.

Its range features a fusion of iconic Asian and Indian flavours, including Thukpa, Khao Suey, Manchurian, Korean, and Chinese Bhel, ensuring a flavourful experience like never before.

Commenting on development, Group CEO & Founder Sagar Daryani said, “With Wow! Noodles, we are disrupting the cup noodles category by bringing the perfect blend of desi and Asian flavours in a format that is both convenient and exciting. As we continue to expand our FMCG footprint, this launch marks a significant step towards making Wow! Momo as a household name beyond QSR (Quick Service Restaurant).”

The Indian instant noodles market is dominated by Nestle’s Maggi, followed by ITC’s Yippee and CG Foods’ Wai Wai.

According to a report from market research company Mordor Intelligence, the instant noodles market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.31 per cent from USD 1.88 billion in 2023 to USD 3.83 billion in 2028.