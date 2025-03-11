Register Now
Swiggy launches ‘Fasting Mode’ for users to take break from food notifications

PTI
By PTI
Representative Image | Credit: File
The mode shall continue to be available throughout the year for various fasting occasions, giving users more flexibility in managing their food notifications

New Delhi: Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of the “Fasting Mode” feature that offers users the flexibility to pause food notifications whenever they observe a fast.

Starting with Ramzan and extending to other fasting periods such as Navratri, this feature does not interfere during fasting hours while keeping the platform ready for users when they need it, the company said in a statement.

“Users can switch Fasting Mode on or off anytime from the Swiggy app. Once activated, food notifications will be paused between Suhoor (pre-dawn) and 4 PM for all users observing fasting during Ramzan Notifications automatically resume after fasting hours, without users having to turn them back on,” Swiggy stated.

The mode shall continue to be available throughout the year for various fasting occasions, giving users more flexibility in managing their food notifications.

