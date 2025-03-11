Nykaa opens its 1st Luxe store in Chennai at Express Avenue Mall

The launch of Nykaa Luxe in Chennai is part of Nykaa’s ongoing expansion strategy

New Delhi: Beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa has opened its first-ever Nykaa Luxe store in Chennai. Located at Express Avenue Mall, this 2,000 sq. ft. store marks Nykaa’s sixth outlet in the city and its first dedicated Luxe destination, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The Nykaa Luxe store features a range of global and homegrown brands across makeup, skincare, fragrances, and haircare.

The launch of Nykaa Luxe in Chennai is part of Nykaa’s ongoing expansion strategy. Since its inception as a pioneering online beauty platform in 2012, Nykaa has transformed the beauty retail landscape by seamlessly integrating digital and physical shopping experiences. Today, Nykaa operates 221 offline stores nationwide and serves over 40 million customers through its online platforms.

Beyond beauty retail, Nykaa has built a strong house of brands, including Nykaa Cosmetics, Kay Beauty, Nykaa Naturals, and Moi by Nykaa, along with fashion labels such as Nykd by Nykaa, KICA, 20 Dresses, RSVP, and Gajra Gang. The company also plays a crucial role in bringing global brands to India through its Global Store, collaborating with internationally renowned names such as Charlotte Tilbury, Elf Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Foot Locker, Revolve, and Cider.

With the launch of Nykaa Luxe at Express Avenue Mall, Chennai’s beauty enthusiasts can now indulge in an elevated shopping experience that combines luxury, personalization, and innovation.