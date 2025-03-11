DRRK Foods aims for Rs 950 Cr in FY25, eyes ready-to-cook boom: JMD Vikram Marwaha

With a dominant 80% share of its revenue coming from exports, DRRK Foods has positioned itself as a trusted global brand, catering to consumers who seek premium and organic basmati rice

New Delhi: Rice brand DRRK Foods is set to cross the Rs 1,000 crore revenue milestone in FY25, reflecting a 12% year-on-year growth from its FY24 revenue of Rs 850 crore, a top executive told IndiaRetailing.

With a dominant 80% share of its revenue coming from exports, DRRK Foods has positioned itself as a trusted global brand, catering to consumers who seek premium and organic basmati rice. The remaining 20% comes from domestic sales, where the company continues to strengthen its presence through offline retail partnerships, e-commerce expansion, and an increasing focus on quick commerce to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Global expansion

The company has consistently focused on quality, sustainability, and technological advancements, setting itself apart in the competitive basmati rice market. The company’s export-driven strategy is centred on high-quality sourcing, rigorous quality control, and adherence to international food safety standards, allowing it to cater to global markets where demand for premium rice continues to rise.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable rice to consumers worldwide while continuously adapting to changing market demands,” said Vikram Marwaha, Joint Managing Director, DRRK Foods. “By FY30, we aim to be a dominant force in the premium rice category, backed by cutting-edge technology, product innovation, and an expanded global reach.”

In addition to strengthening its distribution network, the company is investing in advanced milling technology to ensure superior product quality, enhanced nutritional value, and better shelf-life. This technological edge enables the company to maintain its premium positioning in both domestic and international markets.

Balancing Offline, online, and quick commerce channels

The brand has significantly ramped up its digital and e-commerce strategy to tap into changing shopping habits. The company is actively expanding across leading online marketplaces and strengthening its direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform to enhance brand reach.

The rise of quick commerce—which caters to instant, convenience-driven purchases—has also caught DRRK Foods’ attention. “We recognize the growing influence of quick commerce and are actively exploring opportunities in this space,” Marwaha noted. By integrating quick commerce into its strategy, the company aims to bring premium basmati rice directly to consumers’ doorsteps in a faster and more efficient manner.

Additionally, the company is exploring ready-to-cook and value-added rice products to cater to modern lifestyles, where convenience and nutrition are top priorities. These innovations align with the broader industry trend of consumers seeking high-quality, easy-to-prepare meal solutions.

Marketing strategy

DRRK Foods’ marketing strategy is a 360-degree approach, blending offline retail branding, in-store promotions, and strategic partnerships with a strong digital presence. The company has been leveraging social media, performance advertising, and data-driven marketing strategies to expand brand visibility and drive engagement.

While influencer collaborations are not yet a core focus, the company sees strong potential in this space and may consider strategic partnerships in the future to further amplify its reach. “Our approach remains data-driven, and any investments in influencer marketing will be carefully evaluated based on potential ROI and alignment with our brand values,” Marwaha explained.

Supply chain optimisation

One of DRRK Foods’ key strengths lies in its efficient supply chain management, which is optimized through AI-driven forecasting, real-time tracking, and demand analytics. These technologies help the company anticipate market demand, minimize waste, enhance procurement strategies, and streamline transportation logistics.

By integrating advanced logistics analytics, DRRK Foods ensures timely deliveries while maintaining consistent quality across all its offerings. This data-driven approach has played a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and improving product availability in both domestic and international markets.

Riding the wave of organic growth

The demand for organic and speciality rice has been growing significantly in both Indian and global markets. Consumers are increasingly seeking sustainably sourced, nutritionally rich, and better-for-you rice options, making it a key growth area for DRRK Foods.

“In India, the shift toward low-GI, organic, and speciality rice is being driven by rising awareness of wellness and lifestyle-related health concerns,” Marwaha said. Internationally, premium basmati rice continues to be in high demand, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and North America, where health-conscious consumers prioritize pure, high-quality rice products.

By expanding its product portfolio and enhancing distribution networks, DRRK Foods aims to strengthen its market leadership while ensuring a steady and sustainable growth trajectory.

Scaling to Rs 1,500 cr

With a clear roadmap for growth, DRRK Foods is not only targeting Rs 1,000 crore in revenue for FY25 but also laying the foundation for long-term expansion. The company envisions crossing Rs 1,500 crore in revenue within the next few years, driven by: