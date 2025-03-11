D2C skincare brand Skinvest aims new product launches, global expansion

The company aims to expand its product portfolio with six new launches while also entering the UAE market as part of its international expansion strategy.

Founded in 2022 by Divya Malpani, Skinvest is a bootstrapped skincare brand committed to delivering high-quality, innovative, and affordable products tailored specifically for Indian skin. Backed by Girish Malpani of Malpani Group, the brand has rapidly gained recognition for its unique formulations and thoughtful packaging, offering a premium yet accessible skincare experience.

Some of its best-selling products including the Bomb Bum Cream, Smoothie In-Shower Body Conditioner, and Bye Bye Bumps Exfoliating Mist. These products have resonated well with consumers due to their effectiveness and Skinvest’s commitment to innovation.

In FY 2023-24, Skinvest achieved total sales of Rs 76 lakh and it is scaling up its operations to achieve a Rs 12 crore annual revenue run rate (ARR).

Looking ahead, Skinvest also aims to expand its product portfolio with six new launches while also entering the UAE market as part of its international expansion strategy.

“Emphasising simplicity and effectiveness, Skinvest addresses Indian skincare problems previously thought unsolvable,” says Divya Malpani. “Created for young Indians, by the young Indians, the brand is committed in helping people invest in their skin with ease, using dermatologically tested products that cater to the unique challenges of the Indian weather, pollution, and lifestyles.”

To drive growth and improve operational efficiency, Skinvest partners with leading digital and logistics platforms, leveraging Shopify for e-commerce management, BIK for customer engagement and automation, Shiprocket for streamlined order fulfillment, Meta and Google Ads for digital marketing and customer acquisition, and Google Analytics for data-driven insights and performance tracking.