Recode Studios opens new store in Guwahati

New Delhi: Beauty and skincare brand Recode Studios has opened newest store in Guwahati. Located at Sarojini Complex, GS Road, opposite Aayakar Bhawan, Christian Basti, PIN 781006, this latest addition brings Recode Studios’ extensive range of high-quality beauty products closer to customers in Assam and the Northeast region, a release by the company said on Monday.

“We are excited to introduce Recode Studios to Guwahati and provide beauty lovers with access to our premium range of cosmetics. Our goal is to make high-quality beauty products available to everyone, and this store is a step forward in our journey to reach more customers across India,” said Dheeraj Bansal, Co-Founder of Recode Studios.

Recode Studios has been expanding its retail footprint across major cities. With this launch, the brand aims to cater to the growing demand for premium yet affordable beauty solutions in Assam and the broader Northeast region.

Founded in 2018, Recode Studios is a leading cosmetics brand dedicated to quality and innovation.