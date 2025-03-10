Nespresso expands into India with 1st boutique store in Delhi

Nespresso, which has been sourcing high-quality green coffee from India since 2011, currently includes Indian coffee in nearly one.

New Delhi: Swiss premium coffee brand Nespresso has officially entered the Indian retail market with the launch of its first boutique at Nexus Select Citywalk in Saket, Delhi. The move marks the brand’s strategic expansion into the country’s growing premium coffee segment, with plans for further retail expansion in the coming years, according to a social media post.

“Nespresso expands into India with Delhi flagship. Swiss coffee specialist targets growing premium market with first Indian boutique at Nexus Select Citywalk at Saket. A Vision, a Journey and a Partnership. Thankful to get this opportunity to work on India’s first Nespresso Boutique, I remember seeing the boutique on George Street, Sydney over a decade back and making a wish to bring and work on this brand for their India Entry and here we are,” said Sakshi Goel, Associate Executive Director at CBRE in a LinkedIn post.

Nespresso, which has been sourcing high-quality green coffee from India since 2011, currently includes Indian coffee in nearly one in five of its global coffee blends. The brand collaborates directly with around 2,000 coffee farmers in Karnataka, ensuring premium-quality beans make their way into its iconic capsules.

Currently, Nespresso’s coffee capsules are imported from Switzerland, with a pack of 10 capsules retailing at Rs 950 and a pack of 50 at Rs 4,750. The company is closely monitoring tariffs and pricing strategies, particularly in light of the recently signed free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member.