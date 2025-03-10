Marks & Spencer opens new store in Faridabad

Headquartered in Paddington, London, M&S opened its first store in 1884 and was founded by Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer in Leeds.

New Delhi: Marks & Spencer (M&S) India has further strengthened its retail footprint with the opening of a new store in Faridabad, marking a strong close to FY 2024-25. The store, which opened its doors yesterday, saw an overwhelming response from eager customers who lined up in anticipation to explore the latest offerings from the British retailer, a social media post said.

“Thrilled to end FY 24-25 on a high note! Our new store in Faridabad was flooded with customers eager to experience what we have to offer. All our efforts in communicating the store launch led to this moment of truth—seeing a sea of customers waiting outside, ready to step in as soon as we opened,” said Shikhar Srivastava, Brand Manager at M&S India in a LinkedIn post.

The British brand entered the Indian market in 2001. It entered into a joint venture with Reliance Retail in 2008 to form the Marks and Spencer Reliance India Private Limited.

With the new store opening, M&S will have over 107 stores spread over 33 cities in India according to the company’s official website. M&S has a current strength of more than 1,900 colleagues supporting both its offline and online channels for customers according to its official LinkedIn handle.

Headquartered in Paddington, London, M&S opened its first store in 1884 and was founded by Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer in Leeds. As of 2023, there are over 1,064 stores located in the UK, and over 452 other store locations situated around the world, according to a report by Statista. Across its worldwide operations, the company employs over 66,000 people, the majority of whom are women.