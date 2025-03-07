Travel brand Mokobara opens 28th store pan India

Located at Inner Circle, Connaught Place, the new outlet marks Mokobara’s 6th store in the capital region

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has expanded its retail footprint in North India with the launch of its latest store in Delhi NCR, a company official wrote on social media.

Located at Inner Circle, Connaught Place, the new outlet marks Mokobara’s 6th store in the capital region and its 28th across India.

“Words fail me in expressing the excitement and pride I feel as I share the news of our latest flagship store launch right in the heart of Dilli. This iconic store is our 6th store in Delhi-NCR and 28th store Pan India,” Ayushi Yadav, head of business development at Mokobara said in a LinkedIn post, while sharing pictures of the new store.

The retailer expanded into North India in December 2023 with its first store at MGF Metropolitan Mall, Gurugram. It subsequently opened stores in Khan Market, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Vihar, and DLF Cyber City.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) online luggage brand. The Bengaluru-based retailer offers products including travel bags, briefcases, totes, slings, wallets and accessories.

The company marked its entry into brick-and-mortar retail in May 2023 with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

Apart from its physical stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Amritsar, and Pune, the brand also retails through its e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.