Shoppers Stop 2.0 unveiled at Inorbit Mall, Malad

New Delhi: Large format department store chain Shoppers Stop has unveiled Shoppers Stop 2.0, a reimagined luxury shopping experience at its flagship store in Inorbit Mall, Malad, a release by the company said on Friday.

With over 500+ premium brands spanning luxury beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, the revamped store offers AI-assisted shopping, a luxurious Personal Shopper Lounge, and exclusive collections from global icons like Armani, Prada, Valentino, NARS, True Religion, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Guess. The experience is further elevated by interactive spaces like a dedicated kids’ play area and a vibrant gaming arcade.

“Shoppers Stop 2.0 sets a new benchmark in premium retail, blending innovation, curated luxury, and immersive experiences to transform how India shops for fashion and beauty,” said Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, MD & CEO, Shoppers Stop.

To mark the relaunch, Shoppers Stop hosted a grand Beauty Carnival (Feb 27 – March 1) featuring interactive activations, brand experiences, and expert beauty consultations. On February 27th, the Spring 2025 Fashion Walk showcased trendsetting styles curated by fashion stalwarts Marc Robinson, Edward Lalrempuia, and Sheefa Gilani.

“With our enhanced beauty space, customers can experience global powerhouses like YSL Beauty, Armani Beauty, Valentino Beauty, NARS, Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, and Shiseido — all under one roof,” said Biju Kassim, Customer Care Associate & CEO, Beauty at Shoppers Stop.

Fashion enthusiasts can explore the new flagship store at Inorbit Mall, Malad, or shop the curated Spring 2025 collections online — bringing ‘That Wonderful Experience’ to every wardrobe.

Founded in 1991, Shoppers Stop Ltd. is India’s leading premium fashion and beauty retailer, with 107 department stores in 56 cities, alongside Home Stop, SSBeauty, and aspecialitylty beauty stores across India. Its acclaimed First Citizen loyalty program and Personal Shopper service continue to enhance customer delight across online and offline channels.