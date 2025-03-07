Register Now
Menswear brand Banana Club enters Mumbai

Located on the first floor of R City Mall, Ghatkopar West, the new store marks Banana Club’s 10th outlet nationwide

Bengaluru: Banana Club, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) clothing brand specialising in men’s fashion, has launched its first store in Mumbai, a company official wrote on social media. 

Located on the first floor of R City Mall, Ghatkopar West, the new store marks Banana Club’s 10th outlet nationwide.

“Super excited to announce the launch of Banana Club’s 10th store at R City Mall, Mumbai,” Prashant Lalwani, Co-Founder at Banana Club, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store. “This milestone would not be possible without the love and support of our customers who have made Banana Club what it is today – and the incredible team that brings it all to life every day.”

Founded in 2012 by Nilesh Bafna and Lalwani with a modest offline store in Bengaluru, Banana Club has grown to operate 10 retail stores across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. It also maintains a strong online presence on platforms like Myntra and Ajio.

