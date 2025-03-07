Mamaearth welcomes Palak Tiwari as new brand ambassador, joins Shilpa Shetty in latest TV campaign

The campaign highlights Mamaearth’s Ubtan Face Wash, showcasing the trusted benefits of traditional Ubtan enriched with Turmeric and Saffron.

New Delhi: Mamaearth, India’s leading toxin-free personal care brand, has announced actress Palak Tiwari as its newest brand ambassador. Palak joins Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who continues her association with the brand, in Mamaearth’s latest TV campaign.

The campaign highlights Mamaearth’s Ubtan Face Wash, showcasing the trusted benefits of traditional Ubtan enriched with Turmeric and Saffron. The TVC presents a playful interaction between Palak and Shilpa, demonstrating how the product helps remove tan and restore the skin’s natural glow.

“We are delighted to welcome Palak Tiwari to the Mamaearth family. Her fresh energy and strong connection with younger audiences make her a perfect fit for the brand alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” said Anuja Mishra, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited.

Palak Tiwari added, “I’m excited to partner with Mamaearth, a brand I’ve always admired for its natural and effective products. It’s an honour to join Shilpa Shetty Kundra in spreading the message of ‘Goodness Inside’.”

The new Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash campaign is now live across TV and digital platforms. Founded by Ghazal and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth offers toxin-free, natural personal care products. With a portfolio of over 200 products, the brand serves millions of customers across India through online platforms and retail stores.