Adhira & Appa coffee unveils flagship store in Kochi, sets sights on 100+ stores across India

The store is located at 11th Cross Road, MIG Housing Society, Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, Ernakulam, Kerala

New Delhi: Adhira & Appa Coffee has opened its flagship store in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s ambitious expansion plan to open 100+ stores across India by the next financial year, bringing the timeless tradition of filter coffee to modern coffee enthusiasts across the country, a release by the company said on Friday.

Situated in the heart of Kochi’s vibrant Panampilly Nagar, the flagship store offers an immersive coffee experience that pays tribute to India’s rich coffee heritage. Guests are invited to experience the flavours, aromas, and warmth of South Indian coffee culture, with beans ethically sourced and meticulously brewed to perfection.

The store is located at 11th Cross Road, MIG Housing Society, Panampilly Nagar, Kochi, Ernakulam, Kerala – 682036

“Our flagship store is more than just a coffee shop — it is a heartfelt tribute to India’s deep-rooted coffee traditions,” said Hari Haran, CEO, Adhira & Appa Coffee. “We are delighted to create a space where customers can enjoy our authentic brews, explore a unique selection of artisanal South Indian snacks, and experience the renowned warmth and hospitality that defines South Indian coffee culture.”

The Kochi flagship store offers a thoughtfully curated menu that blends authentic South Indian brewing techniques with modern coffee culture. Highlights include Signature Blends, Traditional Filter Coffee, Innovative Brews and Authentic South Indian Snacks – A carefully curated selection of aromatic and flavourful dishes that perfectly complement the brews.

Following the launch of its flagship store in Kochi, Adhira & Appa Coffee is poised for rapid expansion. The brand plans to establish over 100 stores across key cities in India by the next financial year, bringing the authentic taste of South Indian filter coffee to a wider audience. The expansion aligns with the brand’s vision of fostering a deep appreciation for India’s rich coffee heritage while creating modern, welcoming spaces for coffee lovers.