Register Now
Google News
spot_img
PaymentsSpotlight

UPI transactions in Jan surpass 16.99 billion, highest recorded in any month

PTI
By PTI
71
0
Representative Image | Credit: Shutterstock
Must Read
PTI
PTI

UPI remains the cornerstone of India’s digital payment ecosystem, contributing to 80 per cent of the retail payments across the country

New Delhi: UPI transactions in January surpassed 16.99 billion and the value exceeded Rs  23.48 lakh crore, marking the highest number recorded in any month, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

For 2023-24, the digital payments landscape has demonstrated remarkable expansion, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) remains the cornerstone of India’s digital payment ecosystem, contributing to 80 per cent of the retail payments across the country, it said.

The total transaction volume exceeded 131 billion and the value exceeded Rs 200 lakh crore for the 2023-24.

Its ease of use, combined with a growing network of participating banks and fintech platforms, has made UPI the preferred mode of real-time payments for millions of users across the country, it said.

As of January, 2025, over 80 UPI Apps , 641 banks are currently live on UPI ecosystem, it said.

In FY 24-25 (till Jan, 2025), the People to Merchant (P2M) transactions contributed 62.35 per cent and P2P transactions contributed 37.65 per cent of the overall UPI volume, it said.

The contribution of P2M transactions reached 62.35 per cent in January, 2025 where 86 per cent of these transactions are up to a value of Rs 500, it said, adding, this indicates the trust that UPI enjoys among citizens for making low value payments.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Blue Star to invest Rs 400cr in capacity expansion, eyes 20% growth in FY26

Of the total capex, Rs 200 crore will be allocated to the third phase of its Sri City plant...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.