Sharp re-enters India air-condition market, launches products

Soon, the company will integrate its patented Plasmacluster technology into Sharp air conditioners, providing fresher, cleaner air by mimicking the purifying power of nature

New Delhi: Japanese conglomerate Sharp Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sharp Business Systems (India), on Tuesday announced its re-entry into the Indian air-conditioner market.

The company made a comeback in the Indian AC Industry, which is growing in double digits, with the launch of Reiryou, Seiryo & Plasma Chill Series. All three series are engineered to handle India’s extreme weather conditions, it added.

Commenting on the development, SHARP Business Systems (India) Osamu Narita said, “India is a vital market for Sharp, and we are committed to strengthening our presence here,” said Osamu Narita, Managing Director of SHARP Business Systems (India).

“Our vision is to position Sharp as a trusted brand that enriches lives through innovation, offering products that align with the aspirations and lifestyles of Indian consumers. This reaffirms our dedication to delivering solutions that enhance quality of life and set new benchmarks in the industry,” he added.

Soon, it will integrate its patented Plasmacluster technology into Sharp air conditioners, providing fresher, cleaner air by mimicking the purifying power of nature.

SHARP Business Systems (India) operates in B2B and B2C products that include a range of office Solutions, Visual Solutions and Home Solutions across India for over 25 years.

The Indian Room AC market, which is estimated to be around 12 million units, is now dominated by players such as Tata group firm Voltas, LG, Daikin, BlueStar, Hitachi Johnson, Panasonic and Lloyd etc.

It is also evolving helped by energy-efficient models that are suitable across income brackets and also by investment by the companies in indigenous manufacturing units of components. It is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12 per cent to reach Rs 50,000 crore by FY 2028-29.