New Shop opens latest store in Noida

The latest New Shop store is located at at Gautambuddha Nagar, Sector 18, Noida

Bengaluru: Tech-enabled convenience retailer New Shop has launched its latest store in Noida, located at Gautambuddha Nagar, Sector 18, the company announced on social media.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of another New Shop location in Noida Sector 18, Uttar Pradesh! Get ready for an incredible shopping experience like never before,” New Shop said in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the newly launched store.

New Shop is India’s leading chain of 24/7 convenience stores, dedicated to meeting consumer needs anytime, anywhere, through a vast network of accessible and efficient touchpoints.

The launch is a part of the brand’s target to double store count to 600 by year-end, a tally that would include rebranded 24Seven stores being acquired from Godfrey Phillips India (GPI).

As of now, New Shop has about 300 stores across the country.

Moreover, a possible new round of funding this year would be aimed at bringing in new investment partners to handhold and guide the firm through the next phase of growth, as per a PTI report.