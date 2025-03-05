Homegrown lifestyle brand Suta opens 14th store in Mumbai

The new Suta store is located on Waterfield Road, Bandra, Mumbai

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based lifestyle brand Suta has launched its 14th retail store in Mumbai, located on Waterfield Road, Bandra, the company said in a press release.

“This store is incredibly special for us. Bandra has an energy that makes you feel like you belong, and that’s exactly what we want people to feel when they step into Suta. This isn’t just a store; it’s a dream that has come to life,” said Sujata Biswas, Co-founder of Suta.

Suta was founded in 2016 by Biswas sisters and it sells handwoven saris, blouses, and other clothing for women.

With the launch of the Bandra store, Suta now has three stores in Mumbai—one in Thane, another in Kalina (Santacruz East), and now, Bandra West. Beyond Mumbai, it has 11 more stores across India in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

“Every new store reminds us of how far we’ve come and how much love we have received. Bandra feels like home already, and we are thrilled to welcome our community into this space,” said Taniya Biswas, Co-founder of Suta.