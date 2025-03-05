Flipkart shuts down ANS commerce three years after acquisition, lays off employees

A Flipkart spokesperson stated that the company is committed to supporting affected employees through internal placement opportunities

New Delhi: Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is shutting down ANS Commerce, a SaaS-based e-commerce enabler it acquired in 2022, with operations ceasing on March 31, 2025, according to media reports. The move is expected to impact employees, with reports estimating that around 200 workers will be laid off, though an official confirmation on the exact number remains pending.

A Flipkart spokesperson stated that the company is committed to supporting affected employees through internal placement opportunities, severance packages, and outplacement services. However, LinkedIn posts from impacted employees suggest that many were informed of the closure abruptly.

ANS Commerce, founded in 2017, provided full-stack solutions for brands looking to establish an online presence, offering marketplace integrations, digital storefront tools, and fulfillment services. It worked with brands such as Razorpay, Arvind Fashions, and Unicommerce. Before its acquisition, the company had raised around $2.2 million in funding from investors including Gokul Rajaram, Venture Catalysts, Kunal Shah, and Kunal Bahl.

While Flipkart has not publicly disclosed its reasons for shutting down ANS Commerce, media reports suggest the decision could be part of broader cost-cutting efforts as the company gears up for a potential IPO in the next 12 to 18 months.