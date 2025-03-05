Ekart partners with IKEA for last-mile deliveries

This partnership will redefine doorstep delivery for home furnishings, with Ekart’s fulfilment network driving IKEA’s deliveries across North India.

New Delhi: Supply chain company Ekart has partnered with IKEA to power last-mile deliveries for its home furnishings business, enabling seamless doorstep fulfillment of orders placed on IKEA’s website, a release by the company said.

Ekart will play a crucial role in executing the optimized fulfilment of large parcels across IKEA’s ccatalogueof over 7,000+ products, including furniture, home décor, and household essentials, across North India. Ekart’s robust logistics capabilities will enable IKEA to fulfil most customer orders within 24 hours, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence. With a relentless focus on precision, Ekart consistently delivers streamlined logistics at scale, achieving an industry-leading 99%+ success rate in pre-paid shipments – setting new benchmarks in reliability and customer satisfaction.

Ekart will facilitate deliveries through IKEA India’s recently launched ffulfilmenthub in Delhi-NCR, leveraging high-performance logistics solutions. The integration of real-time tracking will further ensure seamless deliveries and provide customers with enhanced visibility. With sustainability at the core of this partnership, Ekart will leverage its fleet of electric vehicles to align with IKEA’s commitment to eco-friendly logistics.

“This partnership is a testament to Ekart’s ability to offer enterprise-grade supply chain solutions to large retail brands. IKEA’s vision is to create a better everyday life for many people, and Ekart is proud to be an enabler in this mission. For us, it has been about shared values of transparency and sustainability in the supply chain with an uncompromising commitment to customer delight and reliability,” said Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer, of Ekart. “Through this collaboration, we will continue to unlock the world-class customer experience that IKEA is known for. IKEA satisfies its customers through a philosophy of close listening, engagement and support, and it matches well with Ekart’s mantra of reliability, response, and resolution. We look forward to delighting customers with this partnership.”

Ekart powers end-to-end logistics for 400+ retail brands, offering last-mile delivery, part-truckload (PTL), full-truckload (FTL), warehousing, and industry-first innovations like Open Box Delivery and product refurbishing for seamless, transparent operations.