D2C fashion brand Bewakoof opens 4th store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion and lifestyle brand Bewakoof has launched its fourth store in Bengaluru, at Koramangala, the company wrote on social media.

“Koramangala, it’s time to celebrate as your new fashion hotspot has arrived!” Bewakoof said in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the store launch.

Online-first retailer Bewakoof offers clothing and accessories for men, women, and kids, primarily catering to the age group of 16–34 years. The company was established in 2012 by IIT alumni Prabhakaran Singh and Siddharth Munot.

The casual wear brand forayed into offline retail in July 2024 with its first-ever store in Forum Falcon Mall, Bengaluru. It has two more stores in Bengaluru at HSR Layout and on Brigade Road.

As of now, Bewakoof operates six brick-and-mortar stores across Bengaluru, Pune, and New Delhi.