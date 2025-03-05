Register Now
Beautywise raises Rs 3 cr from boAt’s co-founder

PTI
By PTI
The funding follows an oversubscribed Rs 6 crore round in February 2024, a company statement said

New Delhi: Beauty and wellness brand Beautywise has raised Rs 3 crore from boAt co-founder Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India.

The funding follows an oversubscribed Rs 6 crore round in February 2024, a company statement said.

“This funding will enable us to continue developing revolutionary products and to expand our team and brand presence. “Accordingly, Beautywise will channel funds into R&D for new products as well as into widening its footprint–by hiring a larger field force and strengthening partnerships with clinics and pharmacies – to better serve customers nationwide,” company CEO Shreyansh Chauhan said.

