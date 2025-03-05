’90s menswear brand Double Bull re-launches in the Indian retail market

With the new launch, the company aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 100 crore by FY31 from current turnover of Rs 35 crores

Bengaluru: Embarking on its 50th year in fashion, men’s fashion brand Double Bull, that introduced bold, vibrant party wear in the 90s, announced its re-entry into the Indian retail industry with a robust growth plan.

The company aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 100 crore by FY31 from current turnover of Rs 35 crores. As part of its strategic future plans, it plans to build-up its retail presence by increasing footprint in multi-brand outlets (MBOs) and also set-up over 50 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in rural and urban markets across 14 states by this year-end.

In line with this, the brand also announced its plans to enter the D2C space with an exclusive e-commerce site by this year-end. The company has announced significant leadership appointments to drive its new vision.

Double Bull launched in the year 1974 and Over the decades, it has become a household name and a symbol of aspiration with its party-wear shirts capturing the imagination of young India back then. Today, with a fresh vision, Double Bull aims to bridge the gap between high-end quality and affordability, ensuring that premium fashion is accessible to everyone.

“As Double Bull marks 50 years in the Indian retail industry, we celebrate not only a significant milestone but also the resilience and dedication that have defined our journey,” said Jatin Manodra, CEO – Double Bull. “With new leadership steering the brand, we have revitalized our vision and established a clear growth strategy.”

The company is focused on broadening its product portfolio to meet the evolving demands of the modern consumer. It is set to introduce a new range of versatile, quality apparel that blends both fashion-forward designs and comfort, catering to various occasions beyond just party wear.