Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

The Hazelnut Factory launches 1st espresso bar, artisanal mithai boutique in Aerocity

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
16
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The new store features a range of artisanal luxury mithai, gourmet cookies, premium desserts, savoury snacks, and espresso-based beverages

New Delhi: The Hazelnut Factory, a bakery, café, and artisanal sweets brand from Lucknow, has announced the opening of its 11th store in Aerocity, New Delhi. After the success of its first store in Punjabi Bagh, the brand continues to expand, introducing India’s first espresso bar and artisanal mithai boutique, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The new store features a range of artisanal luxury mithai, gourmet cookies, premium desserts, savoury snacks, and espresso-based beverages, including Mocha Espresso Martini, Orange Tonic Espresso, and Espresso Sangria.

“We are thrilled to open our 11th store in Aerocity, reinforcing our presence in the luxury segment. Our goal is to establish The Hazelnut Factory as the country’s premier espresso bar and artisanal mithai destination. The Aerocity location allows us to cater to an international audience and corporate professionals while showcasing our gourmet offerings. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer experiences,” said Ankit Sahni, Founder and CEO of The Hazelnut Factory.

Latest News
Latest NewsPTI -

Indian startups raise $1.65 bn in Feb; median valuation at $83.2 mn

This brings the total funding in FY25 (April-February) to $25.4 billion, spread across 2,200 roundsNew Delhi: Indian startups raised...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Copyright © 2025 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.