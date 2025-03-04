The Hazelnut Factory launches 1st espresso bar, artisanal mithai boutique in Aerocity

The new store features a range of artisanal luxury mithai, gourmet cookies, premium desserts, savoury snacks, and espresso-based beverages

New Delhi: The Hazelnut Factory, a bakery, café, and artisanal sweets brand from Lucknow, has announced the opening of its 11th store in Aerocity, New Delhi. After the success of its first store in Punjabi Bagh, the brand continues to expand, introducing India’s first espresso bar and artisanal mithai boutique, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The new store features a range of artisanal luxury mithai, gourmet cookies, premium desserts, savoury snacks, and espresso-based beverages, including Mocha Espresso Martini, Orange Tonic Espresso, and Espresso Sangria.

“We are thrilled to open our 11th store in Aerocity, reinforcing our presence in the luxury segment. Our goal is to establish The Hazelnut Factory as the country’s premier espresso bar and artisanal mithai destination. The Aerocity location allows us to cater to an international audience and corporate professionals while showcasing our gourmet offerings. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer experiences,” said Ankit Sahni, Founder and CEO of The Hazelnut Factory.