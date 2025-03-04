The Bear House opens 1st standalone store in Bengaluru

The new store, spanning 1,100 square feet, was officially inaugurated on March 2, 2025

New Delhi: Men’s apparel brand The Bear House has launched its first standalone store in Bangalore at Bhartiya City Mall. Following the success of its first offline store-in-store (SIS) concept in Delhi, this marks a significant milestone in the brand’s ambitious retail expansion strategy for 2025, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The new store, spanning 1,100 square feet, was officially inaugurated on March 2, 2025, bringing The Bear House’s signature collection of premium menswear—including shirts, polos, bottoms, sweatshirts, and accessories—to Bangalore’s fashion-forward shoppers. Designed as a ‘den of a bear’, the store offers an immersive shopping experience with earthy tones, natural textures, and playful elements like bear footprints.

“We are thrilled to bring The Bear House to Bangalore and Bhartiya City Mall, marking an exciting milestone for us,” said Harsh Somaiya, Co-Founder, of The Bear House. “For the first time, customers here will have the chance to fully experience our collection—seeing, touching, and feeling the quality and versatility we pride ourselves on.”

Founded in 2018 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, The Bear House has built a strong digital presence, resonating with online shoppers across India. The brand’s apparel is designed for modern men who prioritize comfort, style, and adaptability—perfect for transitioning between work, social outings, and everyday activities.