MARS Cosmetics to touch Rs 300 cr revenue by March 2025

MARS Cosmetics, founded in 2016 by Rishabh Sethia, has quickly carved a niche in the Indian beauty industry. Operating as a fully bootstrapped brand, it has established itself as a go-to destination for high-quality yet affordable makeup products.

With a strong focus on inclusivity, the brand caters to a diverse customer base by offering a wide range of shades and formulations suitable for all skin tones and types. Some of its best-selling products are Double Trouble Mascara, 4-in-1 Travel Brush, Matte Lipstick Box Set, Edge of Desire Lip Liner and High Coverage Foundation.

In the financial year (FY) 2023-24, MARS Cosmetics achieved a significant milestone, recording total sales of Rs 200 crore. Moving forward, the company has set a revenue target of Rs 300 crore for FY 2024-25.

To achieve this, MARS plans to expand its product portfolio by introducing more multipurpose beauty products, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers. By continuing to focus on innovation and user-friendly formulations, MARS aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the affordable cosmetics segment while ensuring that high-quality beauty products remain accessible to all.