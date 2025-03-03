Tanishq’s flagship store at Sharjah has jewellery Titan watches & Titan Eye+ all under one roof

The showroom is special because for the first time ever, Tanishq jewellery, Titan watches & Titan Eye+ will be available in one store…

Indian jewellery brand Tanishq, part of the TATA Group, has completed the soft launch of its flagship store in Sharjan, UAE. The showroom is special because for the first time ever, Tanishq jewellery, Titan watches & Titan Eye+ will be available in one store.

The announcement was made by Aditya Singh, Head – Jewellery International Business at Titan Company Ltd, who wrote on his LinkedIn page:

“The global diaspora of Sharjah in the culturally rich emirate of Sharjah has a new luxury destination. Thrilled to announce the soft opening of Tanishq’s flagship store in Sharjah — just in time for the holy month of #Ramadan.

This milestone is particularly special as it marks Titan Company’s first-ever store where Tanishq jewellery, Titan watches, and Titan Eye+ come together under one roof — a seamless blend of elegance, craftsmanship, and innovation.”

The store – the largest jewellery store in Sharjah – is located at Rolla Market, Sharjah’s go-to destination for Fine jewellery.

Singh further wrote: “This store is more than just a retail space — it’s a celebration of heritage, style, and thoughtful design, curated to offer our cherished customers a distinctive shopping experience.”

“As we step into this beautiful season of reflection and generosity, we warmly invite you to explore our collections including the new Power Pearls and be a part of this memorable journey. Looking forward to welcoming you soon!”

Founded in 1994, Tanishq is a part of Titan’s jewellery division. Tanishq opened its first retail showroom In 1996 in Chennai and the first international store in 2020, in Dubai. It has 410 exclusive outlets in more than 240 cities nationwide.