Swarovski opens second largest store in India

The latest Swarovski store is located in New Delhi, at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden

Bengaluru: Swarovski, a global luxury brand known for its precision-cut crystals, has launched its second largest store in the country in New Delhi, located at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, a company official wrote on social media.

“Super Proud to announce the Launch of Swarovski Wonderlux Store at Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, New Delhi,” Tanveer Kaur, Distribution and Real estate Manager- South Asia at Swarovski, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

The store is designed in its signature Wonderlux purple theme, with octagonal shapes adorning the store’s perimeter. Each shape showcases an array of crystal accessories including earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Swarovski’s largest store in India was opened in December 2024 at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, New Delhi.

Established in 1895 in Austria, Swarovski currently has a presence in over 150 countries and a network of more than 2,400 boutiques, as per its official website. The company entered India in 2000 by establishing a production unit in Pune.