Popees Baby Care opens 84th store in Ranni, Kerala

New Delhi: Popees Baby Care, a leading baby care and apparel brand has opened a new store in Kerala with the launch of its 84th store in Thannimoottil Buildings, Ranni, Pazhavangadi, a release by the company said on Monday.

“We are delighted to expand our footprint in Kerala, catering to the evolving needs of modern parents. Consumers today are increasingly discerning and seek high-quality products for their children. Our expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering trusted and premium baby care solutions. As we continue our growth journey, we aim to solidify our position as one of the largest national brands in the baby and childcare sector,” said Shaju Thomas, Chairman & Managing Director,of Popees Group.

Popees Baby Care has outlined plans to open 42 more stores in FY26, taking its total store count to 118 locations. This expansion will focus on key markets across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and major metro cities.

Additionally, the brand is set to make its international debut in the Middle East, with two new stores in the UAE at Sahara Centre, Sharjah, and Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. This marks a significant step in Popees’ global growth strategy.

Popees offers a wide collection of baby products, catering to children from infancy to six years old. While its apparel segment remains a key revenue driver, the brand also provides a diverse range of baby care essentials, including:

Baby oil, soap, shampoo, body wash, lotions, and wipes

Fabric wash and towels

Toys and footwear

Maternity products for mothers

Founded in 2003 by Shaju Thomas, Popees Baby Care began with a simple yet profound vision – to provide the best possible care for babies, ensuring their comfort, safety, and happiness. Over the years, Popees has grown into a trusted household name, known for its quality, safety, and innovation in baby care.

The company currently operates three manufacturing plants, employing over 2,000 people, with a monthly production capacity of 5 lakh garments.