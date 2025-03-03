McDonald’s enters Siliguri, opens 1st store

McDonald’s India – North and East currently operates nearly 245 restaurants and employs over 6,000 people

New Delhi: McDonald’s India – North and East has opened its first restaurant in Siliguri, West Bengal, as part of its expansion in eastern India. Located at Vega Circle Mall, the new outlet aims to offer a modern dining experience with self-ordering kiosks, table service, and a range of menu options catering to local preferences, a release by the company said on Monday.

The restaurant covers 1,815 sq. ft. and has a seating capacity of 136. It features a contemporary design and a range of customer conveniences, including takeaway and dine-in services.

“We are pleased to open our first restaurant in Siliguri, a key market for our expansion in eastern India. This launch reflects our commitment to providing quality food and service in new locations across the region,” said Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East.

McDonald’s India – North and East currently operates nearly 245 restaurants and employs over 6,000 people. As part of its McDonald’s for Youth programme, the company will recruit employees locally in Siliguri, with a focus on providing job opportunities to underprivileged individuals.

McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. The company runs 245 restaurants and 100 McCafé outlets across the region, offering a mix of standalone outlets, drive-thrus, and 24/7 restaurants.

Through the McDonald’s for Youth programme, launched in 2022, the company aims to create 2,000 employment opportunities for underprivileged individuals by 2025.

McDonald’s India – North and East continues to expand its footprint, bringing its restaurant experience to new locations across the country.